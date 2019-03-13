Westmont Men Receive At-Large Berth in NAIA National Tournament

College Basketball

Westmont Men’s Basketball received an at-large berth into the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship.

The Warriors (18-10) were given the eighth seed in the Duer Bracket and will face top-seeded Benedictine (Kan.) (30-3) next Thursday in Kansas City. The Ravens carry the number-three ranking in the nation.

This is the fifth-straight season that the Warriors have made an appearance into the national tournament – longest in program history. Westmont’s overall record in the national tournament is 21-20. Last season the Warriors lost in the first round to Dillard (La.), 74-71.

The seven-day national tournament will run from March 20 through March 26 in the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.

Benedictine comes from the Heart of America Athletic Conference where they won the regular season crown by going 24-0 in conference play, giving them an automatic berth into the national tournament. The Ravens fell to No. 19 Peru State in the championship game of the conference tournament, 74-65.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CDT (5:30 p.m. PDT) on Thursday, March 21. The winner of next Thursday’s game will advance to the second round to play the winner of fourth-seeded Pikeville (Ky.) and fifth seed Talladega (Ala.).

The Golden State Athletic Conference has four other teams participating in the tournament. William Jessup was awarded a fourth seed in the Naismith Bracket and Arizona Christian was given a seventh seed in the same bracket. The Master’s was given a two seed in the Cramer Bracket and Vanguard was given a three seed in the Liston Bracket.