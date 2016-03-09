Westmont Men Receive NAIA National Tournament Berth

College Basketball

Westmont Men's Basketball, ranked at number 25 in the NAIA in the final coaches' poll, received an at-large invitation to the 79th annual Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Warriors open first round play on Wednesday, March 16 against the No. 6 Talladega (Ala.) Tornadoes (24-5). Tip-off is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. CDT/8:45 a.m. PDT. Westmont and Talladega have never played before.

This is Westmont's 18th trip to the national tournament where the Warriors have compiled a record of 20-17. Last season, Westmont reached the championship game by defeating then top-seeded Hope International in the semifinals by a score of 70-69.Westmont (21-10)i s one of five teams from the Golden State Athletic Conference who will compete in the championship tournament. Third-ranked Biola, #8 Hope International, #16 Arizona Christian and William Jessup also punched their tickets to Kansas City.The Tornadoes finished first in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference regular season standings with a record of 11-2 in league play. In the GCAC Tournament, Talladega received a first-round bye before falling Xavier (La.) in the semifinals by a score of 75-67.