Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 7:03 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Men Receive NAIA National Tournament Berth

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 9, 2016 | 5:17 p.m.

Westmont Men's Basketball,  ranked at number 25 in the NAIA in the final coaches' poll, received an at-large invitation to the 79th annual Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Warriors open first round play on Wednesday, March 16 against the No. 6 Talladega (Ala.) Tornadoes (24-5). Tip-off is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. CDT/8:45 a.m. PDT. Westmont and Talladega have never played before.


 
This is Westmont's 18th trip to the national tournament where the Warriors have compiled a record of 20-17. Last season, Westmont reached the championship game by defeating then top-seeded Hope International in the semifinals by a score of 70-69.
 
Westmont (21-10)i s one of five teams from the Golden State Athletic Conference who will compete in the championship tournament. Third-ranked Biola, #8 Hope International, #16 Arizona Christian and William Jessup also punched their tickets to Kansas City.
 
The Tornadoes finished first in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference regular season standings with a record of 11-2 in league play. In the GCAC Tournament, Talladega received a first-round bye before falling Xavier (La.) in the semifinals by a score of 75-67.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 