Westmont Men Repeat as GSAC Champions; Women Edged by Biola

Track & Field

Westmont Men's Track and Field cruised to a second straight GSAC Championship with a dominating performance on the field. The Warriors won five of the eight field events in addition to the decathlon and the 4 x 800.



The Westmont men tallied 246.5 points, outpacing second place Menlo who tallied 138.25. Vanguard claimed third place with 126.5 and Biola finished fourth with 84.



Westmont Women's Track and Field narrowly missed repeating as GSAC Championship. Biola finished first with 286 points. The Warriors were just a point and one-half behind with 284.5. Third place went to Vanguard (80.5 points) while William Jessup took fourth (73 points).

Biola came from behind in the final two events to snatch the women's title from Westmont. Going into the 5,000 meter race, Westmont held a 4.5 point lead. However, Biola's Stephanie Croy (17:55.05) took second place and led three other Eagles to a top eight-finish, resulting in 18 points for Biola. Westmont scored eight points in the event behind a third place finish by Jessica Meyers (18:05.90) and a seventh place finish by Emily William (18:33.06).As a result, Biola led by 4.5 points going into the final race, the women's 4 x 400 meter relay. In order for Westmont to overtake Biola, the Warriors would have needed to finish first and see the Eagles finish no higher than fifth or be disqualified.The Westmont relay team of Karlie Storkson, Becky Collier, Madison Herrera and Taryn Phipps did their part, taking first in a NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship provisional qualifying time of 3:56.53. However, Biola staved off the Warriors by taking third place in a time of 4:06.99.The Westmont men dominated the pole vault with five places going to Warriors, Reed Peterson and Brett Shegena shared GSAC Champion honors with vaults of 3.95 meters (12-11.5). James Beeghly notched third with a mark of 3.65 meters (11-11.75). Jacob Trapp and Rhett Streelman tied for fourth with vaults of 3.35 meters (10-11.75)Westmont's Samuel Martin won the long jump with a distance of 6.95 meters (22.9-75).The Warriors' throwers had a particularly strong day, winning three of the four events. Dan McCollum not only claimed first place in the javelin, but did so with an NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship automatic qualifying distance of 57.25 meters (187-10).Westmont also claimed second, third and fourth in the event behind NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship provisional qualifying marks by Joseph Miller (56.97 meters), James Asselin (56.89 meters) and Peter Zippi (55.52 meters).Eric Wong claimed the GSAC Champion title in the men's hammer throw with a distance of 40.96 meters (134-4). Miller took second place with a throw of 38.44 meters (126-1). Wong also won the shot with a put of 13.65 meters (44-9.5).The only track event won by the Warriors was the 4 x 800 meter relay. Tyler Bradford, Blake Fonda, Evan Kramer and Nathan Evans combined for a time of 8:01.44 to earn first place.Winning the men's decathlon was Jack Nemitz who scored 5,994 points. Of the decathlon's 10 events, Nemitz won eight to easily pull away from the rest of the field. Second place went to Arizona Christian's Karl Kleppe who scored 5,023 points.For the women, Herrera led the way winning four events and placing second in two more. Herrera scored more points than any other female athlete. She contributed 38 individual points to the Warrior cause and ran on two relay teams that earned another 18 points.Herrera won the 200 meter dash in a time of 25.58 and placed first in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.17. Herrera also won the long jump by clearing 5.72 meters (18-9.25), which is an NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship automatic qualifying distance. In the 100 meter dash, Herrera finished second with a time of 12.68.In addition to the 4 x 400 meter relay, Herrera ran the anchor leg of the Warriors' second place 4 x 100 meter relay team. Herrera was preceded in the race by Alyssa Cole, Phipps and Dana Bowers. The quartet finished in a time of 49.88.Phipps claimed the GSAC crown in the 400 meters, completing the one-lap circuit in an NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship provisional qualifying time of 57.18. Storkson finished second with a mark of 57.85.Becky Collier snatched championship honors in the high jump, clearing 1.75 meters (5-8.75) to earn automatic qualification to the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship. Collier is a four-time All-American in the high jump.