Westmont Men Stumble at Home Against Hope

College Basketball

Westmont Men’s Basketball (16-9, 10-7 GSAC) dropped a tough one against Hope International (19-9, 10-7 GSAC), 81-75 at Murchsion Gym.

The Warriors jumped out to an early 10-4 lead with the game three and a half minutes young. Olisa Nwachie kicked of the scoring off with a layup. Kyle Scalmanini followed with another layup. D’Lano Beckles hit a jumper for Hope. Maxwell Hudgins responded with a 3-pointer. Hope’s Eric Toles converted on a jump shot, and Hudgins followed with another three.

Hope, like they would all evening, responded with a 7-0 run to take a one-point 11-10 lead with 14:24 left in the first half. Hope would lead by as many as five in the first half.

Westmont was able to close out the first half well. With five and a half minutes left in the opening half, the Warriors were down 27-23. They would go on an 11-2 run over the next three minutes – nine of Westmont’s points came from the hands of Nwachie. Nwachie would finish with a game-high 26 points.

Westmont built on their momentum in the last two minutes of the half. With the score in their favor at 34-32 and 2:02 left to play, Scalmanini hit a 3-pointer and then went two of three from the line after being fouled from beyond the arc. After a Hope bucket, Hudgins knocked down his third three of the half to put Westmont up 42-34 at halftime.

“I thought Max was just fantastic," said coach John Moore. "There were things that nobody would have seen that he called out at key times. I thought Max was a fantastic leader. He played like a captain and played hard. We just didn’t get Max enough shots. We weren’t able to find him at key times.”

Westmont was unable to utilize the halftime momentum that they had worked so hard for as Hope ran out to a 7-0 run to open the half – cutting Westmont’s lead down to one. Beckles gave Hope their first lead of the second half with 14:20 left to play as he nailed a 3-pointer to bring the score in Hope’s favor to 50-48.

“The way we started the second half was exactly the part that was very uncharacteristic of Westmont teams," said Moore. " \I’ve got to take a good bit of the blame for that. We came in with what we thought was a very good game plan out of halftime and we didn’t’ execute that.”

Hope went up by six with 12:38 left to play. The Warriors responded with a 9-0 run of their own over the next minute and a half to regain the lead at 59-56. Gyse Hulsebosch hit a three, Nwachie followed with a layup, Cade Roth converted on a layup, and Nwachie finished the short run with two made free throws.

The Warriors were never able to put the Royals away, however, as Hope continued to respond. They quickly hit a jumper and a three to take back the lead at 61-59 with 8:34 to play. Hudgins took back the lead for the Warriors on a made three to make it 66-65 with 6:52 left – this would be the last Warrior lead of the night.

Jonathan Guzman hit a jumper in the paint to give Hope the 67-66 advantage with 4:45 left and they would not relinquish the lead.

“We just did not play the type of game that we needed to play against Hope to win,” said Moore.