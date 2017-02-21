Westmont Men Stumble at Vanguard

College Basketball

Shooting just 38.5 percent from the field, NAIA No. 16 Westmont fell to the Lions of Vanguard by a score of 87-72 in a GSAC men's basketball game on Tuesday in Costa Mesa.

The Warriors (22-6, 10-5 GSAC) made just 25 of 65 shots.Vanguard shot 58.8 percent (30 of 51) from the floor, including 38.5 percent (5 of 13) from three-point range. The Warriors made just 18.5 percent from beyond the arc (5 of 27).

Westmont jumped out to an 11-4 lead to start the game, but Vanguard (7-20, 5-10) responded with a 13-4 run to take a 17-15 lead. A see-saw battle ensued that produced a 26-25 advantage for the Warriors with 5:35 to play. However, Westmont committed turnovers on its next six possessions and Vanguard went on a 9-0 run to take a 34-28 advantage. By halftime, the Lions were up 41-31.

In the second half, the Warriors whittled away at the Lions' lead. With just over five minutes to play, Jerry Karczewski converted a three-point play to pull the Warriors to within a single point (64-63). The Lions, however, scored 12 of the next 14 points to put the game out of reach.

Karczewski led the Warriors in scoring with 19 points while Cory Blau added 14 points and five rebounds. Sean McDonnell tallied 11 points and nine boards.

With one more game remaining in the regular season, Westmont finds itself in fourth place in the GSAC standings. The Warriors will close out the regular season on Saturday night with a road game at San Diego Christian.

Tenth-ranked Hope International (22-6, 11-3) sits atop the standings and can clinch a GSAC regular season championship by winning out against Menlo and William Jessup later this week. If the Royals stumble, second place Biola could claim at least a share of the GSAC Championship. The Master's (22-4, 11-4), ranked at number 18, is in third place, one game behind Hope International and one game ahead of Westmont.

Westmont will enter next week's Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament as the number three or four seed against an opponent yet to be determined. The Warriors will host the quarterfinals and semifinals on Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, at Murchison Gymnasium.