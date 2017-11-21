Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:04 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Men Suffer First Basketball Defeat

By Westmont Sports Information | November 21, 2017 | 9:39 p.m.

A furious second-half rally fell short and Westmont suffered its first men's basketball loss of the season,  dropping a 72-63 decision against Oregon's  Warner Pacific at the Hope International Classic on Tuesday in Fullerton.

The Warriors cut a 20-point deficit to three, 66-63. But Warner Pacific scored a layup with 43 seconds left and Westmont turned the ball over, forcing it to foul. 

“I thought we showed a lot of fight," Westmont coach John Moore said of the comeback. "That was nice to see."

The Warriors are 6-1 on the season and Warner Pacific is 5-3.

“I thought Warner Pacific was the better team tonight," Moore said. "I think the hardest thing to do in athletics is to have a good team lose by a large margin, and a good team win by a large margin and then play each other the next day. We looked like a team that was a little too full of ourselves.”

The Knights lost by 23 against Hope the previous night, while the Warriors won by 22 against La Sierra. 

The Warriors led by seven in the first half, but Warner Pacific came back and took a seven-point advantage heading into halftime

The Warriors got into foul trouble in the second half.

“All our big guys got in foul trouble. We got pretty thin in the middle pretty quickly and when that happens you’re going to be in trouble,” said Moore

The Warriors get to enjoy Thanksgiving before heading north to Atherton to play in the Bud Presley Classic Friday and Saturday.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 