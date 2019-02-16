Westmont Men, UCSB Women Win at Gaucho Roundup

Track & Field

Westmont had a banner day at UC Santa Barbara's newly renovated Pauley Track, where they competed in the Gaucho Roundup with UC Santa Barbara and Pepperdine.

The Westmont men's team posted 169 points to take first place. The Gaucho scored 150 points while Pepperdine notched 11.

In the women's events, UC Santa Barbara tallied 172 to win the event, outpacing the Warriors who took second with 131 points. Pepperdine scored 65 points.

"The Warriors had an all-around team effort to beat the Gaucho men for the first time since 1994," said Westmont head coach Russell Smelley. "It was fun to hear a spirited Warrior attitude throughout the meet as they supported competing teammates vociferously. The coaching staff had encouraged the team to be focused and give their best efforts and we would see how it worked out. It worked out just fine."

Seth Wilmoth cleared 4.72 meters (15-5.75) in the pole vault to take first place and earn an automatic qualification into the NAIA Indoor National Championships, which begin on Feb. 28 in Brookings, South Dakota. The mark was his best of the season.

In the shot put, Jack Dickinson took second place with a personal best of 15.75 meters (51-8). The mark earned him an automatic qualification into nationals. Dickinson also competed in the 35-pound weight throw, winning the event with a mark of 14.50 meters (47-6.75).

Taking first place in the long jump was Jared Harper with a jump of 6.66 meters (21-10).

In track events, Pieter Top and Harper finished first and second in the 200 meters with times of 21.67 and 22.21 respectively. Top's time earned him an automatic qualification into nationals and was the fastest by a Warrior this season.

Top took second in the 100 meters with a personal record time of 10.71.

In the 110 meters hurdles, Top took the top place with a time of 14.57 and Jackson Nemitz finished second in a time of 15.08.

Michael Oldach took first place in the mile, finishing in a time of 4:16.14. His mark met the automatic qualification time, but Oldach had previously qualified in the event with a faster time. He also finished third in the 3,000 meters in a provisional qualification time of 8:37.23.

The men's 400 was won by William Warner with a time of 49.59 and the men's 400 meter hurdles was won by Pedro Perez Espino in a time of 59.47. Jason Peterson took first in the 800 meter race in a time of 1:56.18.

Finishing up the day for the men were Warner, Marcus Alvarez, Harper and Top who won the 4 x 400 meter relay in a time of 3:20.71.

Sydney Marr finished first in the women's hammer throw with a distance of 52.17 meters (171-1.75). Her throw established a new Westmont record, exceeding the previous record held by Alison Sharp ('11) by more than seven meters.

In the weight throw, Marr's throw of 15.90 meters (52-1.75) is the second longest throw in Warrior history. Marr's previous throw of 15.93 meters at the Sunshine Indoor Open had already qualified her for the indoor national championship.

Dana Nemitz cleared 3.65 meters (11-11.5) in the pole vault to win the event and to earn an indoor championship automatic qualification.

Nadya Wisham had a jump of 11.47 meters (37-7.5) in the triple jump, finishing in a third place. The mark meets the automatic qualifying standard, however, she had previously qualified with a mark of 11.62m (38-1.5) at the VMI Winter Relays.

Westmont took first and second in the women's javelin with Maia Halverson throwing for 35.24 meters (115-7.25) and Michaela Banyi throwing for 34.50 meters (113-2.25).