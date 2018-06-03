Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:20 pm | A Few Clouds with Haze 67º

 
 
 
College Basketball

Westmont Men Use Late Run to Pull Away From Menlo

By Westmont Sports Information | February 2, 2018 | 8:14 a.m.

Zac Jervis continuned his strong play for the Westmont men's basketball team, scoring 23 points in a 83-74 win at Menlo in a GSAC game.

“It was a good team win, especially with the different lineup that we had out there," coach John Moore said. "I was real impressed with how tough minded our guys were, especially with the guys who haven’t played a lot of minutes. Matt Ramon did some superb things for us.”

Westmont played without two of their key pieces in Olisa Nwachie and Kyle Scalmanini.

"We decided to hold them both out as a coaches’ decision,” said Moore.

In the second half, Menlo went up by as many as eight points on three separate occasions. With 8:22 left the score was 68-60 in favor of the Oaks. Westmont began to chip away and tightened up on defense.

“When it counted most, our guys got in their stance and played Warrior defense,” said Moore.

Westmont was able to tie the game after a made free throw from Jervis, a 3-pointer from Sean Harmon, and two made free throws from both David Gunn and Jerry Karczewski. This brought the score to 68-68 with 6:18 remaining. Harmon, Gunn, and Karczewski all finished 17 points.

Westmont finished the game on a 23-6 run.

The Warriors out rebounded the Oaks 32-27. Ten of those rebounds were offensive boards for Westmont – Jervis pulled down five. Gunn finished with nine rebounds.

The Warriors remain in second place in the GSAC standing trailing only The Master’s.

Westmont finishes their road trip Saturday against William Jessup.

