Soccer

Westmont Men Win Behind Scoring Outburst

Westmont scored five goals and freshman goalkeeper Lalo Delgado earned his first collegiate shutout

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | September 24, 2016 | 9:38 p.m.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Westmont Men's Soccer (4-3, 1-1 GSAC) remained undefeated at home by producing a 5-0 victory over San Diego Christian (5-5, 0-2) in the Warriors' Golden State Athletic Conference home opener. Westmont freshman goalkeeper Lalo Delgado – who came to the Warriors from Carpinteria High School - earned his first collegiate shutout, producing six saves in the process.

 

The game winner came in the 18th minute of play when Austin Lack crossed a ball into the box that Gabe Thurner put away from three yards out. Westmont stretched its advantage to 2-0 just before halftime. In the 43rd minute, a shot by Drew Alltop rebounded off the Hawk's keeper and found Josh Constant who buried the ball in the back of the net.

 

In the 62nd minute, freshman Gabriel McEwen collected a ball that popped out after a scramble in front of the net. A Warrior shot ricocheted off the face of a Hawks' defender resulting in the ensuing scramble. McEwen made the score from four yards out.

 

The Warriors' fourth goal came in the 69th minute. Yazi Hernandez was taken down in the box and a penalty kick was awarded. Hernandez took the PK and converted the chance to give Westmont a 4-0 advantage.

 

In the 73rd minute, Lack was the recipient of a cross from Matt Lariviere and scored to account for the final margin.

 

Westmont will return to the road next week for a midweek game against #8 Vanguard (6-1, 1-1) in Costa Mesa. The Warriors will be looking to pick up their first road victory and position themselves in the top half of the GSAC standings. 

