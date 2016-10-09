Westmont Men Win Vanguard Invitational

Cross Country

Westmont Men's Cross Country took first place at the Vanguard Invitational on Saturday at Irvine Park while the women's team claimed second. Freshman Michael Oldach took first place in the 8,000-meter men's race, finishing in a time of 25:44, eight seconds ahead of Jeronimo Brito of Vanguard. "Michael Oldach put together a strong race plan that put him at the front pack through three miles," said Westmont head coach Russell Smelley. "It was at that point that he decided he would make a move to push the pace and find what kind of mettle he has for tough racing. "When he encountered the second long and challenging hill on the course leading to four miles, he had a 20-meter lead on second place. At the top of the hill he had a 50-meter lead and was running confidently. Michael maintained his pace and his composure to win his first collegiate race." Sophomore Blake Fonda placed sixth in a time of 26:09 while freshman Michael Conant ran the course in a time of 26:11 to claim seventh. Junior Roberto Bazan finished in 12th for the Warriors, posting a time of 26:26 and sophomore Kyle Fredrickson finished the Warriors' scoring with a 17th place finish and a time of 26:43. Westmont, ranked at number 17 in the NAIA, collected 42 points to claim the win, outpacing #15 Lewis-Clark State which tallied 52. Orange Coast placed third with 76 points and Vanguard claimed fourth with 83 points. The Warriors split from first to fifth place was 59 seconds. In the women's 5,000 meter race, Westmont scored 52 points, finishing nine points behind #18 Lewis-Clark State. Arizona Christian took third place with 94 points and Concordia finished fourth with 96 points. Senior Emily Williams was the first Warrior across the finish line, placing sixth in a time of 18:59. Freshman Maia Halvorson finished ninth with a time of 19:09 and Olivia Wood took 10th with the same time. Finishing 12th was Westmont junior Dominique Delgado in a time of 19:20. Senior Darnbrough crossed the line in 15th place in a time of 19:33. The spread from first to fifth for the Warriors was just 21 seconds. The Warriors continue the 2016 campaign next Saturday when they compete in the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational.

