Westmont Men Work Double OT to Beat Master’s

Westmont and The Master's showed Wednesday night that race for the Golden State Athletic Conference men's basketball title is going to be exciting and exhausting.
The teams battled through two overtimes in the opener, with Westmont prevailing 84-78 in Santa Clarita. It was the first loss of the season for Master's (7-1), while the Warriors improved to 9-1.
Cory Blau poured in 28 points and Gerry Karczewki added 19 to lead Westmont. Karczewski hit 4 of 9 three-pointers.
Delewis Johnson scored 25 and Lawrence Russell had 21 for Master's, which led 34-30 at halftime. The score was 65-65 at the end of regulation and 72-72 after the first overtime.