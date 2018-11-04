Westmont Men’s Basketball Keeps It Close Against Portland

College Basketball

Westmont stayed close to NCAA Division 1 Portland in the first half before falling 94-80 in a men's basketball exhibition game on Saturday at the Chiles Center in Portland, Ore.

Josh McSwiggan scored a game-high 24 points to lead four Pilots in double figures, while sophomore point guard Marcus Shaver Jr. added a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.



Westmont drilled 14 three-pointers to keep the game interesting. Portland built a double-digit lead, but the Warriors closed the half with a three-point buzzer beater by Olisa Nwachie to cut the deficit to 42-39.



Portland blitzed Westmont with a 17-0 run to open the second half as the Pilots were able to get steals and turn defense into offense. The lead blossomed to as much as 23 points early in the period, but the Warriors battled and were able to pull within 10 points twice before Portland closed it out.

Five Warriors finished in double figures, led by 19 points off the bench from Gyse Hulsebosch.

