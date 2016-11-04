Westmont Men’s Basketball Romps in Opener

College Basketball

Westmont head coach John Moore found plenty to be pleased about as his No. 12 Westmont men's basketball opened the season with an 88-45 win over Bethesda (4-3) on Friday night in Murchison Gymnasium. "I really like the way we got everybody to play together and everybody to play hard together," reflected the coach. "We had 11 people play 10 or more minutes in the game and 10 play 13 minutes or more. Sean McDonnell led the team in scoring with 13 points and collected nine rebounds. Jerry Karczewski and Cory Blau each tallied 12 points, with Karczewski making 4 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc and Blau sinking both of his attempts from the same distance. As a team, the Warriors posted a 50.9 field goal percentage (29 of 57), including a 54.2 three-point percentage (13 of 24). Defensively, Westmont limited the Flames to a 29.2 percent field goal percentage including just four of 22 three-point attempts (18.2 percent). "I was proud of the way our defense performed against a team that had their way with a couple of good teams in Oregon," said Moore, referring to Bethesda's wins over Eastern Oregon (99-97) and College of Idaho (97-83) at the Eastern Oregon Tournament. "We outrebounded Bethesda 48-34 and got 15 offensive rebounds – hustle rebounds. And we got to the free throw line a lot, taking 20 more free throws than they did."

