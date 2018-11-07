Westmont Men’s Cross Country Receives At-Large Bid to NAIA Nationals

Cross Country

Westmont has received an invitation to compete in the 63rd NAIA Cross Country National Championship as an at-large entry. The championship race will be held on Friday, Nov. 16 at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

"The team earned it by their performance previous to the conference championship," said Westmont head coach Russell Smelley. "They were ranked at number ten and only moved down two places in the rankings after what we consider a sub-par performance at the GSAC Championship. They earned the berth and accomplished what they wanted to do."

Michael Oldach repeated as GSAC Champion and Blake Fonda finished second at the conference event.

"Michael is the first Westmont runner to win two years in a row and the one-two finish is a first for us," said Smelley. "They are very fit and very confident. They can do whatever they want at nationals.

"Blake is the leader by example and positivity. The man can't say anything negative, he always believes, which is great."

This is the first time the NAIA has held the national championship event at Seminole Valley Park, which is on the banks of the Cedar River.

"It is a grass course down by the river," reported Smelley. "I don't know if there are hills in it or not. It runs pretty well, but not particularly fast – probably because of the grass surface."

"It would be a nice accomplishment to get in the top 10. I think that they are capable of that if our front three runners run up to their capability. Then the other two just have to get there."