Westmont Men’s Soccer Adds Nine Recruits

Westmont Men's Soccer head coach Dave Wolf has announced the signing of nine recruits who will join the Warriors for the 2016 season. The incoming group, which consists of one transfer and eight freshmen, includes players from Oregon, Minnesota, Ohio and California.

“This is a large, exciting, attacking oriented class that will complement the pieces that we already have on our roster,” said coach Dave Wolf. “This class will be very dangerous in the attacking third. Stylistically, each player is technical, hardworking on both sides of the ball, and plays the game with passion.

Mason Garnell of Newport Coast comes to Westmont after playing his freshman year at Wheaton (Ill.) where he saw action in 11 games.

"Mason brings experience, professionalism, and a terrific soccer IQ to our set up," added coach Wolf. "He will challenge to get on the field in multiple positions and immediately make us a more formidable presence in games. He has impressed us with is character and his clear vision concerning who he is as a person, a student and an athlete."

The defender played high school soccer for Corona del Mar where he earned All-Pacific Coast League honors. His Strikers FC Tustin club team was a Nomads Cup finalist and the Southern California Developmental League runner-up.

Joining the Warriors as a goalkeeper is Edward Delgado of Oxnard. Delgado is a two-time All-Tri Valley League selection who played for three-time league champion Carpinteria High School. As a member of the Santa Barbara Soccer Club, Delgado is a two-time US Youth Soccer national champion and two-time national semifinalist.

"Lalo brings both playing ability and a long list of intangibles that have our entire program excited," commented coach Wolf. "He is a big game performer with top-level experience and success. He has maximized each and every opportunity he has received, both as a student and as an athlete. The Westmont community is very fortunate to have a person of his caliber join our ranks."

Six of the nine recruits are identified as midfielders.

Andrew Alltop of Elk Grove comes to Westmont after scoring a total of 39 goals in his junior and senior years at Franklin High School.

"We believe Andrew is college ready as it pertains to work ethic, physicality, and the type of competitive spirit we really value," said coach Wolf. "Our projection is that he will develop into a very dynamic two-way midfield player."

A member of the top-100 ranked FC Elk Grove for under-18 age group, Alltop has twice participated in the Surf Cup, reached the Las Vegas Showcase quarterfinals and was a Davis Legacy College Showcase finalist.

Coming to Westmont from Wilsonville, Oregon is Garrett Bonnell whose Wilsonville High School team was 2015 Oregon State 5A finalists. Bonnell is a two-time all-state selection and three time all-league selection.

"We're convinced that Garrett is a gifted attacking player who will impact our program for four years," assessed coach Wolf. "He simply has qualities that you can't coach and we're looking forward to integrating his abilities into our way of playing football."

Bonnell was a member of a Westside Timbers soccer club team that was Oregon state champions and a Far West regional semifinalist.

Hailing from Montgomery, Ohio and Sycamore High School is Charles Byers.

"Charlie is a very versatile midfield player who can likely impact us in a variety of ways," added coach Wolf. "It will be our collective job to identify the role that suits our team best in 2016. He possesses excellent technique, is willing to play both sides of the ball, and has an eye for picking out forward runs."

Byers was named to the Greater Miami Conference All-League team in both 2012 and 2014. As a member of Cincinnati United Premier, Byers was a US Youth Soccer National semifinalist (2015) and a two-time US Youth Soccer national League Champion (2012, 2013).

Francisco Castro joins the Warriors from three-time Tri-Valley League champion Santa Paula High School. The team went on to compete as a CIF Division IV semifinalist in 2016 and quarterfinalist in 2014. As a senior, the three-time all-league selection tallied 13 goals and 13 assists and was Castro was honored as both the Tri-Valley League Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year. He was also named to the First Team All-Ventura County.

"Francisco is a player who genuinely loves football and transmits that passion to his play," noted coach Wolf. "While smaller in stature, he plays big in that he both accepts and wants the responsibility of being on the ball and making plays. He is a great fit for our program stylistically, both on and off the field. We are excited to be a part of his Westmont experience."

Sending Gabriel McEwen of Sacramento to Westmont is Jesuit High School, the CIF Sac-Joaquin champions which finished with a number one state ranking. McEwen was named to the All-Delta League team and finished second in the league with 10 assists.

"Gabe has been on our radar for quite some time and we are thrilled to be officially adding him to the fold at Westmont," commented coach Wolf. "Gabe can produce from a number of different parts of the field and we're looking forward to finding the best fit for him. He is a terrific technician who looks really comfortable in the final third of the field."

Also a midfielder, Sean Nakaoka comes to the Warriors from Irvine. A member of Strikers FC USSF Academy, Nakaoka is a two-time Nike USSDA National Playoff semifinalist.

"Sean came to us late in the process and we were absolutely delighted to sign him," said coach Wolf. "He can play deep as a number six, but also possesses the instinct and drive to venture forward and support the attack. He is both quick and also very calm. Stylistically, he fits us perfectly.

At the forward position, Wolf and the Warriors are welcoming Tanner Scott of Maple Grove, Minnesota.

"Tanner has won our staff over with his genuine approach to the recruiting process and the way in which he has responded to the challenges we have put in front of him," added coach Wolf. "He is a courageous and determined attacker who has developed a very impressive goal scoring pedigree. We are looking forward to a continuation of that portfolio development at Westmont."

Scott was a member of the Heritage Christian Academy team that won the MCAA League Championship in 2013 and 2014 and was sectional finalist in 2013. A first team all-state selection, Scott was a Minnesota Mr. Soccer Award finalist for Class A. A three-time all-conference selection, Scott was also the 2015 MCAA Conference Player of the Year and named to the 2015 All-Metro second team. Scott set the school record for most goals in a season (26) and in a career (49).

"With the addition of this recruiting class, we feel that we are ready to improve upon our success last fall and win a league championship in 2016,” concluded coach Wolf. “We have been building significant momentum over the last three years, and it is now time for the seniors to capitalize and win a championship.”