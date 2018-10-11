Westmont Men’s Soccer Earns Key Win at Hope

Soccer

Westmont Men's Soccer (6-4-2, 2-2 GSAC) scored early in the second half and held on for with a 1-0 win against Hope International (5-7, 1-3 GSAC) in a Golden State Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Fullerton.

“We really needed a win today,” said Westmont head coach Dave Wolf. "We had to step into a really, really critical situation and find a way to get a result and we were able to do that, so that’s a real positive.”

In the 50th minute, Panchito Castro made the play of the game after getting a little help from his teammates Sean Nakaoka and Sam Tuscano.

Tuscano dribbled across the top of the box and played to Nakaoka, who back-heeled the ball to Castro for the finish.

For the duo, it marked Castro's fifth goal on the year, while Nakaoka was able to earn his second assist of the season.

“He just smoked the ball,” said Wolf. “He hit it about as hard as you can hit it. Important goal, second game in a row that (Pancho) has been our goal scorer and it was a very important moment in our season and he delivered big time.”

In a very intense game that drew nine yellow cards between the teams, the Warriors were able to control the shot margin: 7-3 through 90 minutes of play and 4-0 in the second half alone.

“Anytime you post a shutout, that’s a real positive," said Wolf. "When you do that on the road that’s even more positive, and I think when you do it on a day where you absolutely need a win is just great to see.

"Our group at the back did a good job in front of [Lalo], and I thought defensively for the entire game, it was a good day. Everybody was committed to it, good to come out with the zero on the scoreboard for them.”

The Warriors next game is Saturday at home against The Master’s. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.