Westmont Men’s Soccer Erupts for 10 Goals

Soccer

Westmont Men's Soccer (7-5-2, 3-3 GSAC) scored six goals in first half alone in route to a dominating 10-0 win over San Diego Christian (1-10-, 0-6 GSAC) in today's Golden State Athletic Conference game on senior day.

The Warriors shot the ball 36 times – which is tied for fourth most all-time – placing 20 of those shots on goal.

The 10 goals also marked the most scored since 2002, when Westmont converted 13 total goals over the same team, then called Christian Heritage.

“We really focused this week on the issue of chance creation, so we made that the focal point of our training this week,“ said Westmont head coach Dave Wolf. “We were able to really do that today, got some people some looks. I think anytime you score goals, that does create momentum, that does create confidence.”

On the day, the Warriors honored seven seniors, Mason Garell, Samuel Martin, Collin Scott, Dash Wulterin, Jeremiah Anderson, Gabe Thurner and Tim Heiduk.

Thurner got things rolling for the Warriors,as he dribbled the ball nearly 25-yards before sending in a nine-yard strike to give Westmont an 1-0 advantage in the 11th minute.

Not too long after that, Tyler Young was the beneficiary of sending in another goal for the Warriors. Dash Wulterin setup Young perfectly, as he sent in a shot from the right side 12-yards away in the 15th minute.

Immediately following Young’s goal, Thurner fired in his second career goal, as Wulterin delivered a perfect pass that allowed Thurner to give Westmont their third goal on the day in the 16th minute.

After already having recorded two assists, Wulterin gathered a loose ball that was sent off the crossbar by Garell and delivered a 6-yard strike for the first goal of his career, coming in the 23rd minute.

“He’s been such a hard worker and such a hard competitor over his career,” added Wolf on Wulterins performance. His first career goal, that’s real meaningful because that kid rolls up his sleeves and works every single day and gets very little public credit.”

Up 4-0, junior Gabe McEwen gave the Warriors a commanding 5-0 advantage, as he scored a goal from five-yards away after getting a nice assist from Garell at the 38th minute.

Two minutes later, McEwen collected a pass from fellow junior Sean Nakaoka and finished the rest from there, sending in a strike from 11-yards away.

With 26 minutes remaining in the second half, Sam Tuscano got on the board and scored a goal from six-yards away after getting a sweet delivery from Panchito Castro.

Five minutes later, Castro kept momentum rolling and sent in a goal of his own in the 69th minute, only after sophomore Jonathan Romero setup up Castro with an on time pass.

Ending Westmont’s scoring barrage, the Warriors tacked on two more goals late in the game. Nick Ruiz scored in the 75th minute, as he was set up beautifully by Tanner Scott to make it a 9-0 game. Sam Tuscano then scored his second goal of the day; completing the scoring avalanche in the 82nd minute.