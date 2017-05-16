Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:32 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Westmont Men’s Tennis Rolls Into NAIA Round of 16

By Westmont Sports Information | May 16, 2017 | 6:05 p.m.

MOBILE, Ala. —Twelfth ranked Westmont routed Lawrence Tech of Michigan, 8-1, in the first round of the NAIA Men’s Tennis National Tournament on Tuesday.

The win advances the Warriors to the Round of 16.

“We have had a lot of first-round battles the past couple years so it was nice to come out here and win it,” reflected senior captain Tommy Nightingale. “We played a good team today and all of the guys had a heck of an effort, so to come out of it 8-1 feels great.”

In doubles, No. 1 Philipp Sibbel and Christian Mathis defeated Juan Bermudez and Javier Alvarez 8-3; Luke Whalen and John Joens overcame Mason Wenzel and Jan Horstkoetter 8-6 and No. 3 Tommy Nightingale and Austin Lee were lost against  Stijn Bremer and Vincent Colarossi, 8-5.

Luke Barnard earned the Warriors’ third point when he conquered Wenzel, 6-2, 6-4, playing at number six singles. No. 5 Nightingale added on the fourth point when he downed Bremer, 6-3, 6-1, and No. 3 Christian Mathis earned the clinching fifth point when he defeated Robert Saitov 6-3, 6-2. 

At No. 4, Joens came back from being down a set and ultimately defeated Norstkoetter 1-6, 6-1, 14-12. At No. 2, Sibbel held off Alvarez and won by a score of 6-3, 7-5.

