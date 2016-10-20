Westmont Moves Into Tie for First After 3-0 Win Over Menlo

Soccer

A 3-0 Golden State Athletic Conference win by Westmont Men's Soccer over No. 20 Menlo moved the Warriors into a tie with the Oaks for first place in the GSAC standings.

Menlo (11-3-1, 5-1-1) and Westmont (8-4-1, 5-2-1 GSAC) both have 16 points and are two points ahead of No. 17 Hope International (10-1-4, 4-1-2).

The game proved to be great way to celebrate Westmont head coach Dave Wolf's 500th career game – all with the Warriors. During his 26 years of coaching, Wolf has accumulated a record of 305-147-48 (.658).

Westmont first scored in the 12th minute on a penalty kick taken by Gabe Thurner. The penalty kick was awarded after Augie Andrade was fouled in the box. Mason Garell sent a pass into the box from beyond the midfield stripe. Andrade settled the ball, beat his defender and dribbled from right to left 15 yards from the goal. Before Andrade could get off a left-footed shot, he was pushed in the back to the ground, drawing the foul.

The Warriors made it a 2-0 game just before halftime with Francisco Castro scoring in the 42nd minute. Nate Ruble won a ball in the right-hand corner and beat a defender before crossing the ball to the front of the goal where Castro was waiting. Castro needed just one touch to bury the ball in the back of the net.

In the 61st minute, Blake Homan threw in a ball from the left-hand touchline that an Oaks' defender headed away from the goal. The ball bounded high in the air, giving Homan enough time to sprint in and corral the ball. Homan then sent a pass through the defense to the right side.

As Nathan Bachand, the Oaks' keeper charged out of the goal to retrieve the ball, Westmont's Gabe McEwen charged toward the ball. McEwen reached the ball first and blasted it past the keeper for the goal.