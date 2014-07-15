Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:17 pm | Fair with Haze 70º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art Acquires Tisi Nativity Painting

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | July 15, 2014 | 5:57 p.m.

The Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art is showing off its recent acquisitions, including a painting by Benvenuto Tisi.

The unannounced exhibition features works by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Pablo Picasso and Mary Cassatt.

The museum is not keeping regular hours during the summer, so please call 805.565.6162 to make sure it is open.

The work by Tisi, also known as Il Garofalo, is a promised gift to Westmont by Michael Huffington in honor of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, valued at about $500,000.

Tisi was an Italian Mannerist painter of the School of Ferrara. He studied in Rome with Giulio Romano (1499-1546) and Raphael (1483-1520) and was a contemporary of Titian (1485-1576). Known for his paintings of religious subjects and mythological themes, Tisi worked through the 1550s. His career ended with the onset of blindness before his death in 1559.

Westmont is exhibiting the work “La Nativité” from the mid-16th century. Nativity scenes depicting Christ’s birth have long been an important subject of Christian art, and the first recorded depiction dates back to the second century.

“Garofalo’s painting is typical of an iconography that first appeared in Europe during the late 14th century,” says Judy Larson, Askew professor of art history and director of the museum. “In this style of representation, the Virgin Mary is not depicted as recovering from childbirth; rather, she kneels before the Christ Child in adoration, who is not placed in a manager, but reclines contentedly on a pile of straw. The inclusion of angels is another iconographic development originating in the Renaissance.”

The museum, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this year, opens a new season Aug. 28-Sept. 11 with its annual show “5×5: Celebrating Five Years.” More than 500 five-inch-square works of art will be available for viewing and purchase through an online auction with proceeds benefiting the museum.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 