Westmont Museum Collecting Donations for ‘Everything Art Sale’

The Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art will host a large rummage sale Aug. 16-17.

Westmont’s Everything Art Sale will offer paintings, prints, drawings, frames, ceramics, art supplies, jewelry, antiques, art books and more. All proceeds benefit the museum and support the exhibition schedule.

The museum is collecting donated artwork and supplies as well as accepting works of art on consignment if valued at more than $200. Many of the sale items have been donated by art museum members.

Donations may be dropped off at Westmont College on Thursday afternoons or Saturday mornings in June or July.

Donors are asked to park and unload their items at the loading dock beyond the baseball field parking lots (take your second right as you are driving up the hill).

The museum will split the sale of art 50-50 with any artist who chooses to donate their work. Tax receipts are available, while gift receipt letters will be sent to high-end donors.

“It’s a good excuse to clean out our garage and an even better excuse to fill it up again with new treasures,” said Judy Larson, director of the museum.

For more information, call the museum at 805.565.6162.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.