Westmont Music Faculty Play Spring Recital

Members of Westmont College’s music faculty will perform their the Spring Faculty Recital at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, in Deane Chapel. The performance is free and open to the public.
Faculty violinist Han Soo Kim and pianist Neil Di Maggio will play Franz Schubert's "Fantasy in C-Major for Violin and Piano, D. 934 (1827)."
Flautist Andrea Di Maggio, tenor Robert Rockabrand, pianist Paula Hatley, oboist Trey Farrell, clarinetist Joanne Kim and bassoonist Andy Radford will play works by Charles Ives, Thomas Pasatieri, Samuel Barber and Karl Goepfart.
Han Soo Kim and Neil Di Maggio will repeat the Schubert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, in Trinity Episcopal Church, along with Wolfgang Mozart's "Violin-Piano Sonata No. 32 in B♭-Major, K. 454 (1784)." This performance, too, is free to the public.
— Gerald Carpenter.