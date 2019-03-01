Westmont Names Chico State Assistant Jenny Jaggard as Women’s Soccer Coach

Soccer

Westmont has named Jenny Jaggard as the next head coach of the Westmont women's soccer program.

Jaggard served as an assistant coach at Chico State for the past five years

"From a large field of applicants, Jenny rose to the top for several reasons," said Athletic Director Dave Odell. "I was drawn to her experience with winning programs. Both as a championship high school coach and as a collegiate assistant at Chico State. In particular, she has had the opportunity to work with legendary coach Kim Sutton at Chico State. That went a long way with me."

Jaggard holds a Master of Science in sport and recreation science from Ohio University and a Bachelor of Arts in biblical studies from Southwest Baptist University. Her coaching experience includes serving as the girls' soccer head coach at Douglas High School in Minden, Nevada.

"I am very excited to partner with Westmont College in its mission to provide the highest quality Christian, liberal arts education possible to my student-athletes," said Jaggard in a statement. "Westmont’s values, beliefs and educational philosophy are in perfect alignment with my personal life mission."

Jaggard becomes the women's soccer program's 12th head coach as it heads into its 38th season. She will be taking over a program that has produced five NAIA national championships, nine Golden State Athletic Conference championships and 55 NAIA All-Americans.

"Jenny's commitment and experience leading student-athletes as they face the bigger questions of life is also an important factor in her selection," Odell said. "Her interest in academia will help her undertand our academic rigor and how athletic participation fits into the whole educational experience of our students."

Said Jaggard: "My core team values are family, integrity, teamwork, hard work, enthusiasm, leadership, accountability, commitment to growth, respect and service to others. As a coach, I would describe myself as positive, demanding, instructive, encouraging, competitive and passionate about the game and people."

Jaggard will begin her new role at the beginning of April.