Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Friday, March 1 , 2019, 10:26 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Soccer

Westmont Names Chico State Assistant Jenny Jaggard as Women’s Soccer Coach

By Westmont Sports Information | March 1, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Westmont has named Jenny Jaggard as the next head coach of the Westmont women's soccer program.

Jaggard served as an assistant coach at Chico State for the past five years

"From a large field of applicants, Jenny rose to the top for several reasons," said Athletic Director Dave Odell. "I was drawn to her experience with winning programs. Both as a championship high school coach and as a collegiate assistant at Chico State.  In particular, she has had the opportunity to work with legendary coach Kim Sutton at Chico State. That went a long way with me."

Jaggard holds a Master of Science in sport and recreation science from Ohio University and a Bachelor of Arts in biblical studies from Southwest Baptist University. Her coaching experience includes serving as the girls' soccer head coach at Douglas High School in Minden, Nevada.

"I am very excited to partner with Westmont College in its mission to provide the highest quality Christian, liberal arts education possible to my student-athletes," said Jaggard in a statement. "Westmont’s values, beliefs and educational philosophy are in perfect alignment with my personal life mission."

Jaggard becomes the women's soccer program's 12th head coach as it heads into its 38th season. She will be taking over a program that has produced five NAIA national championships, nine Golden State Athletic Conference championships and 55 NAIA All-Americans. 

"Jenny's commitment and experience leading student-athletes as they face the bigger questions of life is also an important factor in her selection," Odell said. "Her interest in academia will help her undertand our academic rigor and how athletic participation fits into the whole educational experience of our students."

Said Jaggard: "My core team values are family, integrity, teamwork, hard work, enthusiasm, leadership, accountability, commitment to growth, respect and service to others. As a coach, I would describe myself as positive, demanding, instructive, encouraging, competitive and passionate about the game and people."

Jaggard will begin her new role at the beginning of April.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 