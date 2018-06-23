Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:01 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Westmont Notches 2 Wins on 5-Setter, Sweep at La Sierra Tournament

By Westmont Sports Information | August 24, 2017 | 8:53 p.m.

Westmont won two matches on the opening day of the La Sierra Women’s Volleyball Tournament in Riverside on Thursday.

The NAIA 7th-ranked Warriors started the day with a five-set win over No. 16 Cornerstone of Michigan, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 23-25, 15-11. The  returned to the court in the evening and swept host La Sierra 25-19, 25-19, 25-12.

Junior right side hitter Samantha Neely led the way for the Warriors against Cornerstone, tallying 21 kills on a .288 attack percentage. Junior middle blocker Libby Dahlberg added 18 kills and produced a .414 attack percentage. Sophomore right side hitter Cassidy Rea posted 11 kills. Freshmen outside hitters Hali Galloway and Brooklyn Cheney each contributed nine kills to the Warrior cause.

In the decisive fifth set, Westmont jumped out to a 10-1 lead. Four of the Warrior's points came as the result of service aces – two by junior setter Amy Buffham and two by Cheney.

Buffham tallied 34 assists and 10 digs for the Warriors. Camryn Kaina was credited with 26 assists and nine digs. Cheney led the team in both digs (34) and serve receptions (44 – no errors). Senior libero Lindsay Paulo tallied 22 serve receptions and 15 digs.

Against La Sierra, Galloway produced 10 kills to lead the Warriors while posing a .316 attack percentage.  Senior middle blocker Emma Harrah connected for seven kills and a .375 attack percentage and Neely added six.

Buffham recorded another 21 assists while Kaina collected 12. Paulo was good for 11 digs and nine serve receptions while Cheney tallied 20 server receptions and nine digs.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 