Westmont Notches Two More Volleyball Wins

College Volleyball

The NAIA No. 16 Warriors downed Oregon Tech in three sets (25-11, 25-15, 25-16) before sweeping Life Pacific (25-13, 25-18, 25-12) at a tournament hosted by the Master's College. The Warriors demonstrated their offensive prowess against the Hustlin' Owls of Oregon Tech by producing a .333 attack percentage. Defensively, Westmont held Oregon Tech to a negative .010 attack percentage. Outside hitters Taylor Beckman and Jessica McCann were the focal point of the Warriors' offense in the first game. Taylor Beckman tallied 11 kills while Jessica McCann added another 10. Up 8-6 in the first set, the Warriors benefited from a Hustlin' Owls service error. Amy Buffham then served for seven straight points to give Westmont a 16-6 advantage. After a 3-0 Oregon Tech run, Courtney Crosby served for five straight points, putting the Warriors up 22-9. In the second frame, Westmont trailed early (5-2) before going on a 9-1 stretch to take control of the set. Beckman, McCann and Libby Dahlberg each had two kills during the run. With the score tied at 13 in the third set, Beckham delivered a kill to spark a 12-3 run that ended the match. Five different Warriors contributed kills during the final run with Beckman and Mila Maricic producing two each. Middle blockers Maricic and Dahlberg provided the firepower against Life Pacific with neither player committing a hitting error. Maricic tallied 10 kills and a .833 attack percentage while Dahlberg tallied nine kills and a .600 attack percentage.

Westmont Volleyball cruised to two more victories on Friday to extend its record to 7-0 on the season.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >