Westmont Observatory to Open for Partial Solar Eclipse

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | October 22, 2014 | 8:14 a.m.

The Westmont Observatory will open for a partial solar eclipse from 2:15 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

At its peak, the moon will cover more than 30 percent of the sun at 3:30 p.m. The viewing is free and open to the public.

Thomas Whittemore, Westmont physics instructor, and two members of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit will set up three special telescopes in front of the observatory for the viewing.

“We will have white light scopes, which are equipped with neutral density filters, as well as scopes that will view the sun in hydrogen-alpha, the red line of hydrogen,” he says. “Just for fun, I will also bring a colander from the kitchen to project multiple images of the chunk taken out of the sun onto the wall of the observatory. When viewed this way, these images are a show stopper.”

The moon slid into the Earth’s shadow in April and October, giving us two total lunar eclipses this year. Interestingly, nowhere on Earth will this solar eclipse be a total eclipse.

The observatory opens its doors to the public every third Friday of the month in conjunction with the SBAU, whose members bring their own telescopes to Westmont for the public to gaze through.

The observatory sits between Russell Carr Field and the track and field/soccer complex at Westmont. Parking is free for guests, but may be limited since classes are in session.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
