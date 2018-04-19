Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:34 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Observatory to Open for Total Lunar Eclipse

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | April 1, 2014 | 9:40 a.m.

The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years will be the focus of a free, public viewing on Monday, April 14 from 10:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. Tuesday, April 15, at the Westmont Observatory.

The special viewing occurs in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit, whose members bring their own telescopes to Westmont for public use.

“This should be a fun event gazing at the spooky, coppery moon at totality through Westmont’s 8-inch refractor telescope,” said Thomas Whittemore, Westmont physics instructor.

The partial eclipse begins at 10:58 p.m. with totality beginning at 12:07 a.m. and ending at 1:25 a.m. The partial eclipse will end at 2:33 a.m.

The moon’s appearance during totality can vary depending on the path it takes through the Earth’s umbral shadow. The Earth’s atmosphere, including clouds and dust, can also add to the darkening of the moon during an eclipse.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse poses no danger to the eyes.

The Westmont observatory, which opens its doors to the public every third Friday of the month, will also be available Friday, April 18, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and lasting several hours. The Keck Telescope is housed in the observatory between Russell Carr Field and the track and field/soccer complex. Free parking is available near the baseball field.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
