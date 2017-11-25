Westmont Offense Can’t Get Hot in Loss to Shawnee State

College Basketball

(JACKSON, Tenn.) Despite holding #5 Shawnee State (Ohio) to just five points in the first quarter, #7 Westmont Women's Basketball (4-3) suffered a 63-48 loss to the Bears (7-3). The Warriors shot just 36.7 percent from the floor (22 of 60) and made just two of 16 (.125) from three-point range.

Westmont led 8-5 after the first 10 minutes of play, but was outscored 17-7 in the second quarter and 21-14 in the third.

Joy Krupa tallied 14 points to lead the Warriors while pulling down seven rebounds and notching three assists. Lauren McCoy and Morgan Haskin also recorded seven rebounds apiece with McCoy scoring 10 points and Haskin 8. Haskin also had three blocks. Lauren Tsuneishi scored eight points for the Warriors.

The Warriors return to action on Saturday, December 2 when they host Bethesda at Murchison Gymnasium. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.