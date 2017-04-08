Westmont Offense Erupts for 9-1 Win Over William Jessup

Baseball

Westmont baseball banged out 11 hits and posted a 9-1 Golden State Athletic Conference baseball victory over William Jessup on Saturday afternoon at Russ Carr Field.

Michael Stefanic led the way offensively, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Neil Sterling was 2-3 with a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Westmont starter Sean Coyne (4-1) was awarded the win after pitching 6.2 innings and allowing one run on four hits. Coyne struck out six and walked two. Rob Hill pitched the eighth inning, retiring the side in order while striking out one. Lance Simpson took over in the ninth, allowing a hit and a walk but keeping the inning scoreless.

With two away in the bottom of the first inning, Stefanic singled to right field and then took second when Derek Rodigo walked. A double steal advanced both runners one base before Stefanic scored on a passed ball.

Westmont (23-15, 9-11 GSAC) added a single run in the bottom of the third to make the score 2-0. Connor McManigal singled to start the inning off and then stole second base. A single through the right side by Stefanic moved McManigal to third, bringing up Rodigo. The right fielder grounded to short, setting up a potential double play. Stefanic was retired at second but Rodigo beat the relay to first as McManigal scored.

Stefanic led off the bottom of the fifth with a double to center field. Rodigo flew out to deep center, which allowed Stefanic to reach third after tagging up. Luke Coffey then delivered a single to left field to drive in Stefanic.

With Coffey on first, Sterling hit a towering shot to left that bounced on the road beyond the outfield fence and gave Westmont at 5-0 lead.