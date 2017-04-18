Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:15 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Westmont Offense Quiet in Loss to Saint Katherine

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | April 18, 2017 | 10:35 p.m.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Westmont (24-17, 10-12 GSAC) lost 4-1 this afternoon in a non-GSAC matchup against the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College (19-24).  A.J. Beck earned the win for Saint Katherine.  Beck gave up only one run on four hits through six innings pitched.

Saint Katherine, which plays in the Division 1 West Region of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA), came into the game with 12 of its 24 losses against GSAC teams.  They return to campus with an impressive victory that keeps them in contention for a winning season.   

A few Warriors got to Beck and the other Saint Katherine pitchers.  Shane Soria had two singles.  Bryce Morison went one for two.  The sophomore third baseman has hit his way on base in two consecutive games.  Luke Coffey picked up his 44th hit of the season.  But Saint Katherine’s offense came out on top with 11 total hits to Westmont’s six.  Leftfielder Austin Colvin was especially productive for the Firebirds.  Colvin went two for four and drove in two runs. 

The mound at Russ Carr Field had many visitors this afternoon.  A different Westmont pitcher took the mound at the top of each inning.  Head Coach Robert Ruiz now has two days to get his team ready for a critical stretch run, which will include three conference games against Biola University and four conference games against Menlo College.  The stretch run will also include the remainder of a conference game against Hope International University.  The Warriors were successful in protesting the outcome of the second game played between Westmont and Hope on April 13.  Part of that game will be replayed at a date to be determined. 

