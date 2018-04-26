Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:45 am | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Westmont on Pace For GSAC Championship

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | April 26, 2018 | 5:27 p.m.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) The first day of the 2018 Golden State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships is in the books and Westmont looks well on its way to claiming repeat championships for both the men's and women's teams. The men have won the title each of the past five years while the women are looking to back-to-back after winning last season.

The women lead the scoring with 123 points while Vanguard and Arizona Christian are tied for second place with 36 points each. The men's team has tallied 109 points to Arizona Christian's 49 and The Master's 36.

Kristen Germann claimed first place in the women's hammer, throwing for 40.81 meters (133-11), Michaela Girod notched second place with a throw of 39.84 meters (130-8). Germann also placed second in the women's javelin with a throw of 36.82 (120-10) while Girod was third with a throw of 34.31 (112-7).

In the women's pole vault, Dana Bowers established a new school record with a vault of 3.80 meters (12-5.5). Bowers claimed both the GSAC Championship and an automatic qualification into the NAIA Outdoor National Championship.

Chena Underhill placed second in the event with a vault of 3.65 meters (11-11.75), which was also an NAIA automatic qualification mark. Kristen Kahaian tied for third place by clearing 3.10 meters (10-2).

Madison Herrera notched first place in the women's long jump with an NAIA provisional qualification mark of 5.65 meters (18-6.5). The Warriors also claimed second and third place with M'Kya Williams jumping 5.13 meters (16-10) and Lauren McCoy recording a mark of 5.08 meters (16-8).

The men's pole vault saw the Warriors sweep the top three places. Seth Wilmoth won the event with an NAIA automatic qualification mark of 4.75m (15-7). Wilmoth took a shot at 4.90 meters, which would have broken the school record, but just missed clearing the bar.

Brett Shagena was second in the event, clearing 4.45 meters (14-7.25) while Jackson Nemitz placed third with a vault of 4.15 meters (13-7.25).

Westmont swept the top four places in the men's javelin. Anthony Cota posted the winning throw of 51.13 meters (167-9) while Jack Dickinson claimed second place with a mark of 50.89 meters (166-11).

Eric Wong, took third place with a throw of 49.30 meters (161-9), but was injured on the attempt and was unable to continue. Travis Smelley matched Wong's mark to tie for third.

Competing in the discus, Dickinson posted a throw of 41.94 meters (137-7) to claim second place.

Zachary Nelson leads the men's decathlon competition after winning all five of the events on the first day. Halfway through the 10-event schedule, Nelson has amassed 3,098 points. Billy Carter of Arizona Christian is in second place with 2,660 points while Shagena is in third with 2,621.

Brianna Stoppa is currently in third place after four events in the women's heptathlon. Stoppa has 2,318 points to her credit. The event is led by Vendela Williams of William Jessup with 2,445 points. Doria Aberouette of Menlo is in second with 2,381 points.

The GSAC Championships conclude tomorrow at the Westmont Track. The men's decathlon will get under way at 10:00 a.m. with the women's heptathlon resuming at 11:00. Field events, beginning with the men's hammer, begins at 10:30. The first running event, the women's 4 x 100 meter relay, is scheduled for a 12:05 p.m. start.

