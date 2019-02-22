Pixel Tracker

Friday, February 22 , 2019, 11:52 pm | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Westmont Opens GSAC Play With Doubleheader Split

By Westmont Sports Information | February 22, 2019 | 6:31 p.m.

The Golden State Athletic Conference opening weekend included a match-up at Russ Carr Field between the only two ranked teams in the GSAC.

Thirteenth-ranked William Jessup  and No. 25 Westmont (10-1) split the Golden State Athletic Conference opening-day baseball doubleheader on Friday, with Westmont winning the first game 9-0 and Jessup taking the second, seven-inning game 3-2 at Russ Carr Field.

In the first game, senior right-hander Grant Garner (3-0) made his fourth start of the game and pitched six scoreless innings to earn the win. Gardner allowed seven hits while striking out four and surrendering two walks.

The Warriors (10-1, 1-1 GSAC) got things rolling in the second inning of game one with seven runs on seven hits.

Travis Vander Molen scorched a double down the left field line, driving in Nick Sablock and Isaiah Leach. Zach Mendez delivered a deep fly ball well over the right field fence for a two-run homer, giving Westmont a 4-0 lead.

Taylor Garcia produced the Warriors' fifth straight hit, reaching on a single to right center. Tyler Roper hit a tapper back to the mound that should have resulted in a double play. However, Torres threw the ball wide to the right of second base, allowing Garcia to take third while Roper stayed at first.

With Mezurashi serving as a courtesy runner for Roper, Taylor Bush singled to right, driving in Garcia and advancing Mezurashi to second. Luke Coffey then walked to load the bases for Westmont.

Manny Velasquez took over the pitching duties for Torres and saw his second pitch sail behind the head of Bryce Morison and all the way to the back stop. Mezurashi scored on the wild pitch and Coffey and Bush moved up to second and third respectively. Morison was issued a walk to reload the bases. One out later, Leach singled to left to score Bush as the seventh run of the inning.

In the nightcap, Jessup (7-2, 1-1 GSAC) scored all three of its runs in the third inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Westmont pulled to within one run when Travis Vander Molen homered deep over the right field fence to lead off the inning. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Vander Molen's dinger proved to be the last run of the day.

Westmont starter Cory Dawson (2-1) took the loss for Westmont, despite a solid outing. Dawson allowed three runs on five hits in in six and two-thirds innings of work. Dawson struck out eight and issued just one walk.

The two teams will square off again Saturday, concluding the series with another doubleheader beginning at 11:00 a.m. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 