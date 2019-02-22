Westmont Opens GSAC Play With Doubleheader Split

Baseball

The Golden State Athletic Conference opening weekend included a match-up at Russ Carr Field between the only two ranked teams in the GSAC.

Thirteenth-ranked William Jessup and No. 25 Westmont (10-1) split the Golden State Athletic Conference opening-day baseball doubleheader on Friday, with Westmont winning the first game 9-0 and Jessup taking the second, seven-inning game 3-2 at Russ Carr Field.

In the first game, senior right-hander Grant Garner (3-0) made his fourth start of the game and pitched six scoreless innings to earn the win. Gardner allowed seven hits while striking out four and surrendering two walks.

The Warriors (10-1, 1-1 GSAC) got things rolling in the second inning of game one with seven runs on seven hits.

Travis Vander Molen scorched a double down the left field line, driving in Nick Sablock and Isaiah Leach. Zach Mendez delivered a deep fly ball well over the right field fence for a two-run homer, giving Westmont a 4-0 lead.

Taylor Garcia produced the Warriors' fifth straight hit, reaching on a single to right center. Tyler Roper hit a tapper back to the mound that should have resulted in a double play. However, Torres threw the ball wide to the right of second base, allowing Garcia to take third while Roper stayed at first.

With Mezurashi serving as a courtesy runner for Roper, Taylor Bush singled to right, driving in Garcia and advancing Mezurashi to second. Luke Coffey then walked to load the bases for Westmont.

Manny Velasquez took over the pitching duties for Torres and saw his second pitch sail behind the head of Bryce Morison and all the way to the back stop. Mezurashi scored on the wild pitch and Coffey and Bush moved up to second and third respectively. Morison was issued a walk to reload the bases. One out later, Leach singled to left to score Bush as the seventh run of the inning.

In the nightcap, Jessup (7-2, 1-1 GSAC) scored all three of its runs in the third inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Westmont pulled to within one run when Travis Vander Molen homered deep over the right field fence to lead off the inning. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Vander Molen's dinger proved to be the last run of the day.

Westmont starter Cory Dawson (2-1) took the loss for Westmont, despite a solid outing. Dawson allowed three runs on five hits in in six and two-thirds innings of work. Dawson struck out eight and issued just one walk.

The two teams will square off again Saturday, concluding the series with another doubleheader beginning at 11:00 a.m.