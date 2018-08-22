Westmont Opens La Sierra Tournament With Two Wins

College Volleyball

Westmont Volleyball, ranked sixth in the NAIA, recorded two wins on the first day of the La Sierra Tournament to extend its record to 5-1. The Warriors swept both Aquinas (25-16, 25-14, 25-20) and La Sierra (25-21, 25-23, 25-19).

"In that first match, we were looking really powerful and super crisp with our plays," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "We executed our game plan very well. It was a great overall team effort. Every single one of our hitters was doing a great job of being available and transitioning well. We had a nice spread offense in that game. A lot of that was due to our passing. Amy (Buffham), running a 5-1 (one setter offensive scheme), was able to find a lot of success with her hitters from the good passing."

Buffham, recorded 26 assists on the Warriors 36 kills.

"Amy is loving playing a 5-1," noted Cook. "She loves being able to run the floor and control the pace. It allows us to do a couple of new things when she is in the front row. It is fun for her and the rest of the team to try new things."

One of those changes is allowing All-American Libby Dahlberg to rotate into the back row instead of switching in a defensive player.

"Keeping Libby in the back row is giving Amy another attacking option," said Cook. "Libby can attack from just about anywhere."

Samantha Neely tallied 10 kills and added seven block assists. Libby Dahlberg added eight kills while producing a .400 attack percentage and recorded five block assists. Hali Galloway added another eight kills and notched seven digs.

In the nightcap against La Sierra, Westmont upped their attack percentage to .315 while holding the Golden Eagles to .175.

"Hali was hammering and doing a good job blocking for us. She also had a couple of key serves, keeping it on her serving target."

Galloway led the ways for the Warriors with 11 kills and a .429 attack percentage. Brooklynn Cheney put down nine kills and hit .412. Buffham posted 33 assists on Westmont's 40 kills.