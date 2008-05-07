Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 9:53 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Westmont Opens NAIA Tournament against Host Mobile

Twelfth-seeded Warriors ready for challenges of postseason play.

By Ron Smith | May 7, 2008 | 10:00 p.m.

No. 25 Mobile will feel right at home when it takes on No. 12 Westmont in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament on May 12. The Warriors drew the women’s tennis championship’s host institution.

"They have a little advantage in that they are probably training on a daily basis at the facility where we are going to be playing," said Westmont head coach Kathy LeSage, "and they are used to the hot and muggy weather conditions."

Mobile finished third in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference behind No. 13 Xavier (La.) and unranked Spring Hill (Ala.). At the Region XIII tournament, Mobile lost to Xavier in the quarterfinals, 5-1. The Rams’ loss was a reversal of the conference tournament in which Mobile claimed the championship with a 5-4 win.

"There was a lineup change between the conference championship match and the regional match," noted LeSage, who has been studying up on the Rams since the brackets were released. "Mobile’s top player, Josy Soares, didn’t play in the regional match. She definitely makes a difference in their lineup.

"In singles, I think they will be decent in the Nos. 1 and 2 positions," LeSage continued. "The middle and lower part of our lineup is going to have to do the work, which has been true the whole season for us. The big mystery is going to be at the No. 6 position. Their No. 6 player easily handled Xavier’s No. 6, but I don’t know how strong her opponent was."

Senior Jenny Dunn will take on the challenge at No. 6 while juniors Kristen Lee and Christina Klein will play at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively. LeSage is counting on the leadership of her upperclassmen, all of whom have national tournament experience.

"We have three players who have been to nationals before and they are so excited to be going again," LeSage said. "Two of those three were like deer in the headlights as freshman. Now they know to go into the match looking to make things happen rather than just letting things happen. I am looking forward to their leadership.

"I have told my players that we have built throughout the season and this is the time to peak," she said. "We need to rest in the confidence that we have played very tough opponents throughout the season and have been thoroughly prepared by that competition."

While LeSage has no direct knowledge of the Mobile team, she is confident the Rams will prove to be worthy opponents.

"I have a point of reference, which is that Mobile had three close losses to Xavier," LeSage explained. "Xavier came out to California and beat Concordia and Concordia beat us. Even though Xavier lost handily to the top teams in our conference, their win over Concordia makes me think Mobile is going to be a pretty decent team."

To prepare her players for an unknown opponent, LeSage has enlisted the help of several people.

"Our training is going pretty well," she said. "The team is getting in a lot of match play and is starting to feel like they were when the season ended. I have brought in alumni and others who are unfamiliar to our players so that they can get used to making in-game adjustments against an unknown opponent."

Westmont and Mobile will face off at 7 a.m. PDT Monday at the Mobile Tennis Center. The winner will take on No. 3 Azusa Pacific (16-5). As one of the top eight seeds, the Cougars have a first-round bye. The second round game will be played at 7 a.m. PDT Tuesday.

Other matchups involving Golden State Athletic Conference teams include fourth-seeded Vanguard, which will take on the winner of Xavier and McKendree (Ill.). Second ranked Fresno Pacific will await the winner of the matchup between No. 15 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 22 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho). Sixth ranked California Baptist will play the winner of the match between No. 11 Cumberland (Tenn.) and Bethany (Kan.). No. 16 Point Loma Nazarene will pair up with No. 17 Olivet Nazarene in the first round, with the winner taking on heavily
favored top seed Auburn-Montgomery (Ala.).

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 