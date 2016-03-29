Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:01 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Opens Neuroscience, Leadership Center After Receiving Major Gift From Hughes Family

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | March 29, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Linda and Bill Hughes

Thanks to a major gift, Westmont College has established the Linda and Bill Hughes Center for Neuroscience and Leadership as part of the college’s new Institute for Global Learning and Leadership.

“We’re deeply grateful to Bill and Linda Hughes for helping us develop a center that will apply cutting-edge discoveries in neuroscience to leadership development,” says Westmont President Gayle D. Beebe. “They’ve become wonderful and supportive friends, and we appreciate their strong commitment to Christian education and devotion to their family.”

The Hughes became connected with Westmont when their oldest granddaughter enrolled and their daughter Roxanne Packham joined the college’s Parents Council.

For the past several years, Packham has served as council president, representing parents as a member of the college’s board of trustees.

Hannah Packham, a senior psychology major, has pursued an interest in neuroscience and interned with a neurosurgeon. A pole-vaulter for the track and field team, she will graduate in May. Hannah’s brother, Justin, also chose Westmont and is finishing his first year.

“Seeing our grandchildren happy makes us happy,” Linda says “Westmont has been a great fit for Hannah and Justin, and they are receiving a great education.”

“We appreciate Westmont’s Christian values and ethics,” Bill says. “It’s so important to raise up leaders in the United States who recognize their moral responsibility to society. Westmont sets that example by giving students the big picture and educating the whole person.”

Bill attended USC and also earned a law degree there. Although he never practiced law, he did legal work for a supermarket chain after graduating from law school, and his experience with this business led him into shopping center development.

He established Hughes Investments in 1977 to develop and manage commercial real estate, and the company has built more than two dozen centers in California, the Pacific Northwest, Utah and Idaho. The business is based in Newport Beach, Calif., where Bill and Linda live.

Linda went to Woodbury College and raised the couple’s two daughters. Her volunteer work includes promoting adoption and educating and training parents who adopt children. She also supports the Newport Harbor Art Museum.

Her two daughters share her love of decorating and both work as ASID interior designers. The family-oriented Hughes often vacation with their daughters, sons-in-law and four grandchildren.

The couple decided to support the neuroscience center when they heard President Beebe share his vision and passion for this project. Beebe believes that helping leaders develop emotional intelligence and qualities such as empathy and human rapport will enhance their ability to manage emotionally fraught or politically delicate situations in their organizations.

“President Beebe inspires us,” Bill says. “He’s an impressive person and an incredible leader. We’re blessed to be able to support Westmont and be a part of this wonderful community.”

Scott Craig is the manager of media relations at Westmont College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 