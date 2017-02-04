Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:31 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Westmont Opens Season by Sweeping Defending NAIA Champs

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | February 4, 2017 | 7:01 p.m.

Westmont Baseball opened its season on a high note, sweeping, NAIA top-ranked and two-time defending champion Lewis-Clark State in a doubleheader Saturday at Russ Carr field, winning the first game 4-3 in 11 innings and taking the second 6-4 in the scheduled nine. 

Scott Soria drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th winning to score pinch runner Taylor Bush for the winning run in the opener. Bush was running for Derek Rodrigo who doubled with one out. Michael Pollex was intentionally walked but was erased on a ground ball Brody Weiss. Lewis-Clark, however, couldn't turn the double play, leaving the door open for the Warriors.

Another intentional walk, this time to Luke Coffey loaded the bases and brought up pinch hitter Soria. He worked the count full before taking ball four for the walk-off walk.

Toby Dunlap picked up the win, pitching the final two innings. Dunlap did not allow a run or a hit, struck out two and walked two.

Westmont senior Daniel Butler started on the mound and pitched six innings, allowing two runs on solo home runs and four hits. The right-hander struck out six and did not allow a walk. Matt Hartman pitched three innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits. Hartman struck out six and issued one walk.

Westmont starter David Gaydos picked up the win in game two. He went five and one-third innings allowing two runs on five hits. Gaydos struck out four and walked two.

Sean Coyne pitched two on two-third innings in relief, allowing two runs on two hits. Westmont closer Stephen Larson earned his first save of the season, after pitching a scoreless ninth. Larson gave up one hit, struck out one and walked two.

The Warriors built a 5-0 lead after four innings,

Westmont scored its first two runs in the bottom of the third after Michael Frigon beat out a lead-off infield hit. Conner McManigal came up next and sent a fly ball to center field which was mishandled by Pedrina. The result was runners at first and second with no outs.

With Soria batting, a pick-off attempt at second went awry, resulting in both runners advancing one base. Soria was still at the plate when a wild pitch allowed Frigon to score and McManigal to advance to third. A passed ball brought McManigal home.

In the fourth, Westmont capitalized on a Lewis-Clark error to score three runs. Lewis-Clark made seven errors on the day, while Westmont played error free baseball.

Travis Vander Molen doubled and Weiss reached on an error. The team from Lewiston, Idaho committed seven errors on the day, while the Montecito Warriors were error free. 

A single to left by Coffey loaded the bases for Westmont before a wild pitch allowed Vander Molen to score and advanced Weiss and Coffey. One out later, Michael Frigon singled down the left field line to score both Weiss and Coffey. Frigon would later score when Lewis-Clark State was unable to turn a double play on a ground ball by Soria.

Lewis-Clark State bats awoke in the top of the six with back-to-back solo home runs by pinch hitter Evan Douglas and Seaver Whalen. LC State would score twice more in the eighth.

