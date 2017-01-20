Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:05 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Orchestra to Play at Kennedy Center

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | January 20, 2017 | 12:37 p.m.

The Westmont Orchestra celebrates President’s Day by performing at the fourth annual 2017 Capital Orchestra Festival at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Westmont joins three other symphony orchestras selected for the Monday, Feb. 20, event at the historic venue.

A limited number of free tickets are available by advance registration. The Westmont Alumni and Parent Relations Office is hosting a dinner immediately following the concert at 5 p.m. at Ristorante La Perla. To register or for more information, visit westmont.edu/alumni or email Lorinda Dry at [email protected]

“This opportunity brings Westmont to a national platform and gives us visibility on the East Coast,” says Michael Shasberger, Adams professor of music and worship and orchestra conductor. “Our musicians welcome a great cultural opportunity and look forward to visiting Washington, many for the first time.

“This invitation indicates the sophistication and achievement of our program and encourages the generous donors who support our efforts.”

The orchestra’s repertoire will include Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, Huapango by Jose Pablo Moncayo and Wagner’s Die Meistersinger: Prelude. During the weekend, the orchestra will also present a complete concert at another venue and play during a church service.

The ensemble travels each year and rotates domestic tours with international ones, performing in Italy, China, Hungary, Austria and throughout California. About 60 student musicians from a variety of majors play in the orchestra and receive coaching by faculty specialists, including Han Soo Kim (strings) and Paul Mori (wind, brass and percussion).

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 
