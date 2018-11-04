Sunday, November 4 , 2018, 12:10 pm | Partly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

Westmont Pays Tribute to 3 Seniors, Sweeps GSAC Finale

By Westmont Sports Information | November 4, 2018 | 12:49 a.m.

It was an emotional night for Westmont volleyball coach Patti Cook as she and her program honored three senior players before Saturday's GSAC sweep over San Diego Christian, 25-10, 25-11, 25-23.

The emotions started by honoring the careers of setter Amy Buffham of Saugus, right side hitter turned middle blocker Samantha Neely of Whittier and middle blocker Libby Dahlberg.

"The crowd was great cheering them on," said Cook of the response by fans to the seniors being introduced. "It was good to honor them for the past four years of their efforts and everything they have put into this program. They have made us a better program."

Perhaps the most touching part of the night came with the Warriors leading 16-3 in the first set. That is when Cook called on Dahlberg to enter the game for the first time in 13 matches. She had been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury on September 22. Cook arranged for Dahlberg to take the court to serve and then to remain behind the service line and not get involved in the play.

When Dahlberg began to move toward the sideline to enter the game, the rest of the bench erupted in cheers. When the senior's entry into the game was announced over the public address system, the fans rose to their feet in applause.

"The crowd's response to Libby was unbelievable," sad Cook. "It is a moment I am going to remember for a long time. It was hard for her, because she wishes she could have stayed out there, but obviously she could not."

After serving the ball, Dahlberg instinctively took a step or two onto the court before retreating again beyond the service line. The rally resulted in a side out for the Hawks and Dahlberg was replaced by Neely on the court, bringing an end to her playing days on Kammerer Court.

"I'm not a public crier," said Cook, "but I almost lost it and had to choke back tears when Libby came off the court."

Neely led the way offensively for the Warriors, tallying 12 kills while posting a .421 attack percentage. Brooklynn Cheney added 10 kills and hit .353. Cheney also contributed 11 digs and 16 serve receptions. Cassidy Rea recorded seven kills and a .375 attack percentage. Buffham notched 30 assists.

"Amy was putting up very hittable balls all across the net," noted Cook. "I especially like what I saw out of her and Sam in the quick transition plays. Sam didn't have someone up in front of her because they made it so quick. It was a Libby-esque type of transition where she got up quick in transition on a broken play and the defense was not ready for it. It is fun to see Sam finding that step and being up and available in transition."

The Warriors finished the season in second place in the GSAC standings and will be the number two seed in the upcoming GSAC Tournament, hosted by Hope International.

