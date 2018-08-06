Westmont Pitcher Matt Hartman Signs With Atlanta Braves

Baseball

Westmont baseball alumnus Matt Hartman has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Hartman spent the 2017 season with the Warriors after transferring from the University of Arizona.

The right-handed pitcher started in six times of his seven appearances before suffering a season-ending injury that required Tommy John surgery.

Hartman had a 3-1 record, including two complete-game shutouts, and maintained a 1.63 ERA through 38.2 innings. He struck out 39 batters against 10 walks. Opponents hit .183 against him.

“I am very excited that the Braves were able to give Matt this opportunity," Westmont coach Matt Ruiz said. "He has worked very hard to get back to 100 percent. This is a lifelong dream for so many guys, so anytime a player gets this chance it is a big deal. I commend Matt for his perseverance and for not giving up on himself."

Hartman is the 11th former Westmont player to sign a minor league contract over the last five years. He will report to the Danville Braves, Atlanta’s rookie-league affiliate located in Virginia.

“I look forward to watching Matt progress on the mound as he continues to pursue opportunities in this game," Ruiz said. "I know he is ready to put the work in to be prepared for whatever comes his way. We wish him the best.”