Monday, August 6 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Westmont Pitcher Matt Hartman Signs With Atlanta Braves

By Westmont Sports Information | August 6, 2018 | 2:42 p.m.

Westmont baseball alumnus Matt Hartman has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Hartman spent the 2017 season with the Warriors after transferring from the University of Arizona.

The right-handed pitcher started in six times of his seven appearances before suffering a season-ending injury that required  Tommy John surgery. 

Hartman had a 3-1 record, including two complete-game shutouts, and maintained a 1.63 ERA through 38.2 innings. He struck out 39 batters against 10 walks. Opponents hit .183 against him.

“I am very excited that the Braves were able to give Matt this opportunity," Westmont coach Matt Ruiz said. "He has worked very hard to get back to 100 percent. This is a lifelong dream for so many guys, so anytime a player gets this chance it is a big deal. I commend Matt for his perseverance and for not giving up on himself."

Hartman is the 11th former Westmont player to sign a minor league contract over the last five years. He will report to the Danville Braves, Atlanta’s rookie-league affiliate located in Virginia.                                                                                                                        

“I look forward to watching Matt progress on the mound as he continues to pursue opportunities in this game," Ruiz said. "I know he is ready to put the work in to be prepared for whatever comes his way. We wish him the best.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 