Friday, May 4 , 2018, 6:20 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Westmont Polo Club Rides Off with Western Title

After trampling UC Davis, Warriors earn spot in national championship next month.

By Scott Craig | March 18, 2008 | 8:51 p.m.

{mosimage}

The Westmont men’s club polo team has repeated as champions of the U.S. Polo Association Western Regionals held at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Westmont beat UC Davis, 14-10, last week and advances to the USPA National Intercollegiate Championships in Lexington, Ky., April 1-5.

The team nearly succeeded in its unexpected quest for a national championship last year, losing 12-8 to Texas A&M in the finals at the Kentucky Horse Park.

This year’s team includes returning players Collin White, a sophomore from Napa, and Alex de La Torre Bueno, a sophomore from Ojai. Josh Decker-Trinidad, a freshman from Florida, replaced Ryan Cronin-Prather, who graduated last year.

John Westley, owner of the Santa Barbara Polo School, coaches the team.

Polo became a club sport on campus seven years ago, but students were unable to field a team two years ago. The team practices with Westley at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club and plays games on Sundays, riding horses on loan from the Santa Barbara International Polo Training Center.

Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 