Westmont Polo Club Rides Off with Western Title

After trampling UC Davis, Warriors earn spot in national championship next month.

The Westmont men’s club polo team has repeated as champions of the U.S. Polo Association Western Regionals held at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Westmont beat UC Davis, 14-10, last week and advances to the USPA National Intercollegiate Championships in Lexington, Ky., April 1-5.

The team nearly succeeded in its unexpected quest for a national championship last year, losing 12-8 to Texas A&M in the finals at the Kentucky Horse Park.

This year’s team includes returning players Collin White, a sophomore from Napa, and Alex de La Torre Bueno, a sophomore from Ojai. Josh Decker-Trinidad, a freshman from Florida, replaced Ryan Cronin-Prather, who graduated last year.

John Westley, owner of the Santa Barbara Polo School, coaches the team.

Polo became a club sport on campus seven years ago, but students were unable to field a team two years ago. The team practices with Westley at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club and plays games on Sundays, riding horses on loan from the Santa Barbara International Polo Training Center.

Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.