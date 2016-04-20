Westmont Presents David K. Winter Servant Leadership Awards, Commemorates Late School President

Two outstanding Westmont College students earned the David K. Winter Servant Leadership Awards at Academic Commencement April 11, 2016.

Sophomore Kennedy Mahdavi from Pleasanton, Calif., and junior Tommy Nightingale of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., received the 16th annual award named in honor of Westmont’s longest serving president.

Winter, who served as president of Westmont for 25 years, died at the age of 84 in August 2015.

This year’s recipients model integrity, empathy and collaboration skills, while making a significant impact in their leadership role. Mahdavi has served as a resident assistant this year, and Nightingale has served as the vice president of Westmont College Student Association (WCSA).

“The two recipients demonstrated a genuine passion to serve others and are trusted and respected by their peers,” said Tim Wilson, associate dean of students.

Both recipients will receive $1,000 toward next year’s school expenses.

— Scott Craig is the manager of media relations at Westmont College.