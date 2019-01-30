Westmont Professor to Snake Audience Through World of California Reptiles

Amanda Sparkman, associate professor of biology at Westmont College, will explore the variety of California reptiles and threats to their survival in a lecture at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, in Hieronymus Lounge at Westmont’s Kerrwood Hall.

Her talk — Imperiled Reptiles: Diversity and Conservation of California Turtles, Lizards and Snakes — is part of the Sustainability Speaker Series and is free and open to the public.

Sparkman joined the Westmont faculty in 2012 and conducted research on snakes and wolves at Trent University in Ontario, Canada.

At Westmont, her research has focused on the evolution of California reptiles, specifically those living on the Channel Islands; and on the response of garter snakes to environmental changes over the past several decades.

Sparkman, a Westmont alumna who earned a doctorate in evolutionary biology and ecology from Iowa State University, also will lead a sold-out birding trip through the Carpinteria Salt Marsh on Feb. 9.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.