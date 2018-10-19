Westmont Professor’s Lecture Dives into World of Sea Fans

Beth Horvath, Westmont associate professor of biology, will examine the key roles gorgonian corals (sea fans) play in the healthy biodiversity of deep-water habitats, such as the Santa Barbara Channel, in a 5:30 p.m. talk, Thursday, Nov. 8, at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

The Westmont Downtown lecture, Gorgonian Corals: Sentinels of Deep-Sea Habitat Changes Along the West Coast is free to attend abd sponsored by the Westmont Foundation.

Tickets are not required, but the limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 805-565-6051.

Gorgonians are soft corals, not calcium carbonate reef-building coral, and are found throughout the world’s oceans.

“Noticeable changes occurring in the physical features of the deep-water marine ecosystem can affect them,” Horvath said.

“So, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will spend the next several years exploring off

the coasts of California, Oregon and Washington, using high-tech equipment to look for them,” she said.

Horvath, one of many working with the NOAA on the project, is a research associate in the Invertebrate Labs at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

She has described new gorgonian species and consults with 15 governmental and non-governmental agencies in identifying them.

Horvath graduated from Westmont and earned a master’s degree in biology with an emphasis in marine sciences at CSU Long Beach. She joined the Westmont faculty in 1978 part-time and became full-time in 1990.

As a field biologist, she spends her free time with students in tide pools along the coast.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.