Westmont Promotes Ruth McGolpin to Women’s Volleyball Head Coach

College Volleyball

Ruth McGolpin, an assistant coach at Westmont since 2015, will serve as the college's new head coach for the women's volleyball team, Athletic Director Dave Odell announced Friday

"In her four seasons at Westmont, Ruth has already made a strong positive impact on our program," said Odell. "She has a wonderful relationship with our team and has the strong support of the Santa Barbara volleyball community. I love her energy and work ethic to go along with her knowledge and love of the game."

McGolpin's coaching resume extends back to 1992, with experience at both the high school and college level, including assistant coaching positions at UC Santa Barbara, Colorado Mesa University, the University of South Carolina and Northern Arizona University.

"I'm so thrilled for Ruth and the team," said former head coach Patti Cook. "She is a skilled teacher of the game and possesses the qualities needed to run an organized and successful program."

A Santa Barbara area native, McGolpin was a three-sport star athlete at Dos Pueblos High School before attending Northern Arizona University. Named to the Big Sky Conference All-Decade Team (1982-1992), she was inducted into the NAU Hall of Fame in 2000. She earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees from Northern Arizona.

Returning to Santa Barbara. McGolpin served as the head coach of the girls' volleyball team at her alma mater from 1997-2002. She is currently the head coach for beach volleyball at Dos Pueblos as well as the director of the Santa Barbara Volleyball Club.

"I very much believe in the fundamentals and techniques of the game," McGolpin said. "I'm a teacher of the whole part, whole method and a competitor through and through. I believe in focusing on the process and the ability to keep improving skills. I love to win, however, this program has taught me that winning is the icing on the cake. The real wins come in the relationships we build together."

"My goals for these young women include being great volleyball players and great people," she added. "I believe their faith in Christ is a big component for their success in life and helps steer them. I want them to excel in the classroom. I want them to be a part of the Santa Barbara community."

McGolpin becomes the 12th head coach of the Warrior volleyball program, which enters its 47th year next fall. She takes over a program that has compiled a 97-13 record in the past three years and has made three successive trips to the national championship.

"I want to continue the legacy built by the coaches before me and to draw upon the alumni and community to help our program win more conference titles and win a national championship," said McGolpin.

