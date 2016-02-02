Westmont Women Hand Master’s First GSAC Defeat

College Basketball

SANTA CLARITA — Sophomore Lauren McCoy (17 points and 17 rebounds) and junior Aysia Shellmire (15 points and 10 rebounds) recorded double-doubles and senior Krissy Karr tallied 20 points, leading second-ranked Westmont to a 66-59 Golden State Athletic Conference women's basketball victory at No. 10 The Master’s College, handing the Mustangs their first loss in conference play.

Westmont improves to 19-3 and 8-1 in the GSAC. The Master's is 19-3, 9-1.

The Warriors found themselves down 26-28 going into the third quarter. They went on an eight point run to start quarter and never looked back. The run began with a jump shot by Shellmire, assisted by junior Aimee Brakken; junior Cora Chan added on a layup and McCoy followed with back-to-back layups. The Warriors outscored the Master’s 22-13 in the quarter.

“Tonight’s game was a battle between two really good teams,” explained head coach Kirsten Moore. “The Master’s is an outstanding team and is absolutely one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the nation. I was so proud of our defensive effort tonight and how focused we were on every possession.

“We battled like crazy on the boards with McCoy and Aysia coming up huge in that area."

The Warriors outrebounded the Mustangs 43-40.

"Krissy really kept us composed against their pressure and knocked down some big shots," Moore said. "Cora and Brakken don’t stand out on the stat sheet, but their defense was absolutely integral to our win tonight.”

After three games on the road, the Warriors will return to Murchison Gym this Saturday to face Hope International at 5:30 p.m.