Pixel Tracker

Friday, January 4 , 2019, 2:04 am | Fair 39º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Pulls Out Victory Against Hot-Shooting Menlo

By Westmont Sports Information | January 3, 2019 | 10:27 p.m.

Westmont Men’s Basketball survived a scalding-hot first half offensive performance by the visiting Oaks of Menlo and came back to win the Golden State Athletic Conference matchup by a score of 93-89 at Murchison Gym.

Freshman Cade Roth led Westmont with 17 points.

It seemed as though the Oaks were unable to miss from beyond the arc in the first half and that was due to the fact that they rarely did. Menlo went nine of 10 from 3-point range in the first half, four of those coming off the hot hand of Charles Neal. Neal would go on to lead scorers with 24 points on the evening.

Westmont head coach John Moore said, “One of my coaches said it really well: ‘When they’re shooting as well as they did in the first half, it probably lit a fire under us and made us into a much better defensive team.’

“I thought Desean Scott was a primary guy responsible for that. We put him on Charles Neal who had a whale of a game. I thought Desean guarding him added some more length and he got a couple steals off of him. Desean can guard a lot of different positions and he did a nice job on an on fire Charles Neal tonight,” added Moore.

Menlo went up by as many as 11 points with 11:28 remaining in the first half, but the Warriors were able to stay in stride with Menlo’s offensive onslaught. The Warriors went on a 12-0 run over the next two minutes to take a one-point lead at 30-29.

Nine of those 12 points came from the hands of Roth who sank two threes, hit a free throw, and converted on a jumper during the two-minute stretch. Moore noted, “I thought Cade Roth was our offensive player of the first half.”

At halftime, both teams had drained nine threes a piece and the score was in favor of the Oaks at 55-51.

Olisa Nwachie quickly converted on two layups to start the half to even the score at 55. Nwachie added 15 points and pulled down five boards. “Olisa was really good. If he hadn’t gotten in foul trouble I think we would have had a little more of a dominant opportunity in the low post. Olisa did such a nice job of being a great teammate, even when he was off the floor. Defensively, aside from fouling, he did a really nice job of communicating effectively,” added Moore.

Westmont (8-4, 2-2 GSAC) stepped up defensively and held the Oaks to shoot 41.9 percent (13 of 31) from the floor in the second half – down from the 66.7 percent (22 of 33) they shot in the first.

The Warriors took the lead for good with 16:24 remaining from a Matt Ramon made free throw bringing the score to 60-59. Westmont went up by as many as 11 points, but the Oaks didn’t go down without a fight.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 