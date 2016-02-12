Westmont Pulls Out Wild 6-5 win Over British Columbia

Baseball

What started as a classic pitching duel turned into a marathon eighth-inning scoring rally, and No. 16 Westmont defeated the Thunderbirds of British Columbia by a score of 6-5 on Friday afternoon at Russ Carr Field.



Westmont starting pitcher Daniel Butler (2-0) allowed just one run and five hits over seven innings. The right-hander struck out six and issued just one walk —an intentional pass in the sixth inning. Butler left the game with the Warriors up 3-1 and did not figure in the decision.



British Columbia starter Alex Web (3-0), who entered the game with a 0.53 ERA, allowed two runs on four hits over six innings.



Westmont (6-1) started the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. A lead-off walk by catcher Jarrett Costa was followed by a single to left by third baseman Graylin Derke. Matt Matlock, who served as a courtesy runner for Costa, reached second on Derke's hit.



A sacrifice bunt by right fielder Michael Valentin moved Matlock and Derke up one base each before freshman Luke Coffey (Dos Pueblos High) was asked to pinch hit for shortstop Austin McGilvra. Coffey singled to left, driving in Matlock and moving Derke to third. An RBI-single by left fielder Michael Frigon brought Derke home.



The top of the sixth inning saw the Thunderbirds (9-2) get on the board via a sacrifice fly to center field by designated hitter Lucas Soper that drove in shortstop Kyle McComb. Westmont center fielder Alika McGuire's throw to the plate was a little up the third baseline but it time to catch McComb. However, the ball jumped out of Costa's glove on the tag allowing McComb to score.



With Brad Smith replacing Webb on the mound for the Thunderbirds in the bottom of the seventh, Westmont tacked on another run. Valentin provided a lead-off infield single and reached second on a sacrifice bunt my McGilvra. McGilvra took third on a bunt single by Frigon before McGuire provided a well-placed bunt to squeeze Valentin in from third.



The game took a dramatic turn in the top of the eighth inning when the Thunderbirds rallied for four runs with Butler out of the game. With three runs already in, one out and men on first and second, Sam Sheehan was called on to come out of the pen and stop the bleeding.



After walking third baseman Anthony Cusati to load the bases, Sam Sheehan induced a ground ball to second from right fielder Griffy Goyer that allowed the fourth run of the inning but retired Cusati at second. After walking left fielder Brendan Rose to reload the bases, Sheehan struck out McComb to end the inning.



Down 5-3 going into the bottom of the eighth, Westmont responded with three runs to recapture the lead. Designated hitter Derek Rodigo led off with a single to center and moved to second on a wild pitch while Turner Conrad was pinch hitting. After Conrad struck out, Costa received a walk, giving Westmont runners and first and second. Once again, Matlock replaced Costa at first base as a courtesy runner.



One out later, Rodigo went to third and Matlock to second on a wild pitch. An attempt by the Thunderbird catcher to throw out Rodigo at third resulted in the ball going into left field, allowing Rodigo to score while Matlock remained at second.



A walk to Valentin put two Warriors on base and brought up McGilvra. The third baseman pounded the ball into the left-center field gap for a two-RBI triple, giving Westmont the lead.



With Westmont up 6-5, Michael Rishwain pitched the ninth for the Warriors and retired the side in order. Rishwain pick up his first save of the season and give the first game in the three-game series to the Warriors.