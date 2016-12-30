Westmont Puts It All Together for 98-46 Win Over Cal Maritime

College Basketball

Westmont put all phases of the game together and routed Cal Maritime, 98-46, in the final of the Warriors' 41st annual Tom Byron Classic on Friday.



"I thought tonight we were really locked in," said Westmont head coach John Moore. "I'm not talking about the shooting, that was a bonus. Our defense was just outstanding."



The Warriors held the Keelhaulers to just 26.7 percent shooting on the night, including 14.8 percent in the first half.



"The defense we played in the first half, to hold a team that executes as well as Cal Maritime does to 14 percent and nine percent from the three-point line was remarkable," Moore said. "We played with great connectedness and great cohesiveness via our talking. (Assistant coach) Jeff Azain runs our defense and he deserves the credit for that from a coaching perspective."



The Warriors jumped out to a 13-0 lead while holding the Keelhaulers scoreless for nearly the first six minutes of the game. Westmont took a 21-4 advantage with 9:17 left. By halftime, the lead expanded to 43-14 lead. The Warriors had made 50 percent of their shots (15 of 30), including six of 11 from three-point range.



There would be no let down in the second half. Westmont's offensive efficiency increased in the final frame with the Warriors making 67.7 percent of their shots (21 of 31) including 78.6 percent (11 of 14) from beyond the arc.



By the time the game was over, Westmont had tied its record of 17 three-point field goals in a single game and established new Tom Byron records for most three-pointers in a single game and most three-pointers in two games (26).



Jerry Karczewksi led the Warriors with 24 points while Sean McDonnell had 18 and Maxwell Hudgins totaled 17.

Moore likes what he is seeing in his ninth-ranked Warriors, who are now 13-1.

"I have been surprised by how well we have played two of our last three games," said Moore. "I think the best NAIA Division II coach on the west coast is Cal Maritime's Bryan Rooney and one of the best NCAA Division III coaches is Ken Scalmanini at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps who we played just before Christmas. In both of those games by half time we had a healthy lead. We were able to play well offensively because we played especially well defensively.

The Warriors will look to continue their winning ways next week against two very good opponents. On Tuesday, Westmont will play at Arizona Christian (12-1) and then on Saturday, the Warriors will welcome top-ranked Biola into Murchison Gym (13-1).