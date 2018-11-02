Westmont Puts Up 110 Points in Men’s Basketball Opening Win

Boys Basketball

Olisa Nwachie and Maxwell Hudgins combined to score 36 points to help Westmont Men's Basketball (1-0) defeat the Wildcats of Portland Bible (0-1) 110-74 on Friday night in Portland, Oregon.

Gyse Hulsebosch and Matthew Ramon added 13 and 12 points apiece, while Tristan Lloyd and Jordan Taylor contributed 11 and nine points, respectively.

“I thought we got good play out of Hudgins, it was homecoming for him,” said Westmont head coach John Moore. “He had plenty of fans and people here.”

The Warriors shot 59 percent from the floor (35 of 59), including 48 percent from three-point range (12 of 25). Even more importantly, the Warriors held the Wildcats to 37 percent field, (21 of 57), also forcing them into 26 turnovers on the night.

Up next, the Warriors will stay on the road and play in an exhibition game Saturday against Portland, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.