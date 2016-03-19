Westmont Rallies for Sweep of Arizona Christian

Baseball

Westmont Baseball rallied from deficits in both ends of a doubleheader on Saturday to complete a three-game sweep of Golden State Athletic Conference opponent Arizona Christian.



In the opener, the Warriors scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 6-4 win. Then in the nightcap, Westmont posted three runs in the fourth and six in the sixth to notch an 11-4 win.



David Gaydos started on the mound for the Warriors (23-4, 13-2 GSAC) in the first game but did not figure in the decision. He gave up four runs (three earned) in six innings while striking out four. Lance Simpson (1-1) picked up the win after pitching the scoreless seventh inning. Simpson faced just three batters, giving up one hit.

The Warriors struck first offensively, scoring a single run in the bottom of the first. Michael Stefanic doubled to center and then advance to third on a wild pitch. Stefanic scored when Alex Bush grounded out to second.However, Arizona Christian (9-5, 6-11) took the lead in the top of a second on a two-run home by Chance Randall.In the bottom of the sixth, Westmont scored twice to recapture the lead. Michael Frigon led off with an infield single bringing up Stefanic. An error on a sacrifice bunt allowed Frigon to reach third and Stefanic to take second.With no outs, Bush doubled to center field to drive in Frigon and advance Stefanic to third. Back-to-back walks to Graylin Derke and Alika McGuire brought Frigon home.Westmont's lead proved to be short lived. In the top of the sixth, AJ Arroyo drove the ball over the left field fence for the Firestorm's second two-run home run of the game and a 4-3 lead.Westmont responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. With one away, McGuire singled to right and advanced to second when Derek Rodigo singled to center. Turner Conrad reached on a fielder's choice that saw Rodigo retired at second and McGuire moved over to third.Back-to-back walks resulted in McGuire scoring before Stefanic came up to bat again. Stefanic singled to center to drive in Devian and Alexander Scalco who was pinch-running for Conrad.Starter Zach DeMarcus (2-0) picked up the win in the second, seven inning game after giving up three runs on four hits in four innings of work. Sam Sheehan was awarded his second save of the day.The Warriors scored single runs in both the first and third innings. In the first inning, Frigon led off with a walk and eventually scored on a ground ball by Bush. In the third, Luke Coffey reached on a single to left, stole second and took third on a bunt single by Frigon. Coffey scored on a sacrifice fly by Stefanic.In the top of the fourth, Arizona Christian scored three runs courtesy of an RBI-single to left by Jake Wakamatsu and a two-RBI double to center by Michael Dunnebecke.Westmont replied in kind in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three runs of their own to take a 5-3 lead - an RBI single by Conrad scored Michael Valentin, a pinch hit, RBI-single by Matt Matlock scored McGuire and a bases loaded walk to Frigon allowed Conrad to score.Arizona scored once in the top of the sixth to pull within one, but Westmont put the game away with six runs in the bottom of the sixth. Frigon doubled down the right field line to drive in two before Stefanic homered to account for two more runs. After Bush singled, Costa hit a home run down the left field line to score two more.The Warriors have reached the midway point of the GSAC regular season and are in possession of a two-game lead over #18 Vanguard (21-7-1, 11-4). Number 25 Menlo (22-10, 9-6) is in third place, four games back of the Warriors. The Master's (18-11, 8-7) claims fourth place; one game further back.